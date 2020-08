Gold Reaches $2,000 For The First Time eVER

On Tuesday, spot gold briefly touched a record high of $2,000 an ounce.

Traders consider gold a "safe-haven asset." There is hope another US stimulus bill is in the works.

A bill could put further liquidity into markets and weigh on rates, supporting the commodity.

Business Insider reports that Gold has surged nearly 32% year-to-date.