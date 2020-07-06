Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka

India has remained a land of religious diversity, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where the philosophy of 'Unity in Diversity' has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. One such example was recently witnessed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal where an interfaith organisation organised a blood donation camp where people of almost all religious faiths donated blood presenting a wonderful example of communal harmony. Organised by the Murshidabad Sampriti Mancha, the three hour long event saw leaders of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian communities from the district donating blood to the needy. Held at the St. John's Church, the blood was donated by around 100 people including Ten Imams and four Hindu priests.
Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist monks said, "Due to COVID-19, we could not have a huge celebration on Dalai Lama's 85th birthday. Tibetans feel proud to celebrate his birthday by distributing sanitizers and masks among the people here." The Dalai Lama assumed full political powers in 1950 after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949. In March 1959 after the suppression of Tibetan National Uprising Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile in India with over eighty thousand refugees. For the last over six decades Dalai Lama has been working for the promotion of peace, love and compassion.
Ahead of the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, two brothers have collected water from more than 150 rivers. Since 1968, both the brothers collected water from 151 rivers across the nation. While speaking to ANI, Radhe Syam Pandey narrated the entire journey. "We've collected water from 151 rivers, 8 big rivers, 3 seas and soil from 16 places of Sri Lanka," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05.