Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka

Buddhist festival held without spectators in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's annual Esala Perahera festival is held in the inland city of Kandy.View on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Buddhism Buddhism World religion founded by the Buddha

People of various faiths come forward to donate blood in Murshidabad [Video]

People of various faiths come forward to donate blood in Murshidabad

India has remained a land of religious diversity, assimilating in its fold various cultures and faiths from time to time. It is a land where the philosophy of 'Unity in Diversity' has not only flourished in its true spirit but has also become a way of integrating different religious communities. One such example was recently witnessed in Murshidabad district of West Bengal where an interfaith organisation organised a blood donation camp where people of almost all religious faiths donated blood presenting a wonderful example of communal harmony. Organised by the Murshidabad Sampriti Mancha, the three hour long event saw leaders of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Buddhist and Christian communities from the district donating blood to the needy. Held at the St. John's Church, the blood was donated by around 100 people including Ten Imams and four Hindu priests.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:18Published
Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday [Video]

Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

Tibetans-in-exile in north Indian celebrated the 85th birthday of their spiritual leader Dalai Lama on July 06. Local Tibetan NGOs, monks and others from Tibetan community gathered on the main mall road of Shimla city to distribute masks and sanitizers among the locals in streets. One of the Buddhist monks said, "Due to COVID-19, we could not have a huge celebration on Dalai Lama's 85th birthday. Tibetans feel proud to celebrate his birthday by distributing sanitizers and masks among the people here." The Dalai Lama assumed full political powers in 1950 after the Chinese invasion of Tibet in 1949. In March 1959 after the suppression of Tibetan National Uprising Dalai Lama was forced to escape into exile in India with over eighty thousand refugees. For the last over six decades Dalai Lama has been working for the promotion of peace, love and compassion.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:08Published

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia

New SL Parliament to meet on Aug 20

 Colombo: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has summoned the new Parliament to meet on August 20 after the crucial general elections slated to take place on..
WorldNews

'Drug smuggler' cat caught with heroin, SIM cards escapes Sri Lankan prison

 Colombo: A cat detained at Sri Lanka's main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said Monday...
WorldNews

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksas hope to tighten grip on power in election

 By Arjuna Ranawana COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hopes to tighten his hold on the nation's fractious politics in an election on..
WorldNews
These two brothers collected water from 151 rivers for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan [Video]

These two brothers collected water from 151 rivers for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan

Ahead of the mega foundation laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, two brothers have collected water from more than 150 rivers. Since 1968, both the brothers collected water from 151 rivers across the nation. While speaking to ANI, Radhe Syam Pandey narrated the entire journey. "We've collected water from 151 rivers, 8 big rivers, 3 seas and soil from 16 places of Sri Lanka," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 05.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:10Published

Kandy Esala Perahera Kandy Esala Perahera


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this