(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open. 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has not spoken to Arsene Wenger ahead ofSaturday’s FA Cup final – but his former manager may have played an indirectrole in preparing the Spaniard for his first shot at silverware.
Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez has joined the calls for an investigation into the decision to place the club in administration.The Spaniard, who led the Latics to FA Cup glory in 2013 having spent six years as a player at the club between 1995 and 2001, does not believe the timing of the decision by the owners was “normal”.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats. Gloria Tso reports.
Belarus's most celebrated writer called on Russia on Wednesday to help persuade President Alexander Lukashenko to negotiate. Svetlana Alexievich had been called for questioning in a criminal case accusing an opposition body of an illegal attempt to seize power. Adam Reed reports.
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the soccer club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement has put Europe's top clubs on alert for a potential transfer of the six-time world player of the year. Adam Reed reports.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning as not yet conclusive. Adam Reed reports.
Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.
