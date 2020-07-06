Global  
 

Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns





Rafael Nadal confirms he will not defend his U.S. Open tennis crown this year becasue of health concerns in North America.

The Spaniard is the highest profile men's player to withdraw from the event already scheduled to be played without spectators.

Adam Reed reports.


Djokovic was 'very close' to withdrawing from US Open

 World number one Novak Djokovic has revealed he came "very close" to joining the list of big-name absentees at the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic...
WorldNews
My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal [Video]

My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal

Defending U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal says his decision to skip this year's grand slam was a personal decision made from the heart.

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title [Video]

Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title

(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday, Nadal said: "I have decided not to play this year's US Open. 2 Nadal is a four-time US Open winner and has collected 19 grand slam singles titles, one behind Roger Federer, who will also miss the US Open with a knee injury.

Nishikori tests positive for second time - 10 days before US Open

 Japan's Kei Nishikori tests positive for coronavirus for a second time, 10 days before the start of the US Open.
Serena says US Open title would not be diminished by pullouts

 BENGALURU - Serena Williams believes the withdrawal of some of the world's top tennis players from this year's US Open amid the Covid-19 pandemic will not take..
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic determined to win fourth title, says he has no regrets over Adria Tour

 New York: World No 1 Novak Djokovic says he nearly skipped the US Open but plans to play the Grand Slam event despite COVID-19 concerns in part to chase tennis..
Important to keeping tennis going by playing at US Open - Djokovic

 Serbia's men's world number one Novak Djokovic says one of the reasons he decided to play the US Open was to help the sport "keep going".
