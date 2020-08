Shannon Sharpe: Kawhi Leonard is no longer the same defensive player he once was

Lou Williams made his return for the Clippers yesterday but it didn’t end with the result that Kawhi had hoped for.

Devin Booker dropped 35 points and knocked down the game-winning fadeaway jumper over Kawhi and Paul George at the buzzer to give the Suns a 117-to-115 win.

The Clippers now drop to 1-and-2 since the season has resumed.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the loss and why he believes Kawhi is no longer the same defensive player he once was.