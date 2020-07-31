Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teladoc buys Livongo in $18.5 billion deal
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Teladoc buys Livongo in $18.5 billion deal

Teladoc buys Livongo in $18.5 billion deal

Teladoc Health has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health in a deal valuing the company at $18.5 billion that bets on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis.

Fred Katayama reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Teladoc Health American multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company


Fred Katayama journalist

Stocks rise, Disney surges after hours [Video]

Stocks rise, Disney surges after hours

Wall Street ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, but they were capped by declines in AIG and Microsoft. As Fred Katayama reports, Disney shares shot higher after its adjusted profit handily beat expectations.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Pandemic hammers Ralph Lauren's revenue [Video]

Pandemic hammers Ralph Lauren's revenue

Ralph Lauren said Tuesday its quarterly revenue plunged by nearly $1 billion, as it struggled with coronavirus-led store closures and a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published
Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings [Video]

Nasdaq surges on megacap earnings

The Nasdaq jumped more than 1% on Friday, powered by strong earnings from some of the largest U.S. companies, but the Dow and S&P finished with smaller gains as uncertainty about the government's next round of coronavirus aid kept economic worries on the radar. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published
Don't chase gold, silver rally: strategist [Video]

Don't chase gold, silver rally: strategist

Susquehanna Investment Group's Chris Murphy says more and more people are chasing the huge rally in gold and silver. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama there are better options for hedging inflation.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this