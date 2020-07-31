Teladoc buys Livongo in $18.5 billion deal

Teladoc Health has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health in a deal valuing the company at $18.5 billion that bets on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis.



