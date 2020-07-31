Teladoc buys Livongo in $18.5 billion deal

Teladoc Health has agreed to buy chronic care provider Livongo Health in a deal valuing the company at $18.5 billion that bets on a boom in online care and consultations spurred by the coronavirus crisis.
Wall Street ended higher after a choppy session on Tuesday, but they were capped by declines in AIG and Microsoft. As Fred Katayama reports, Disney shares shot higher after its adjusted profit handily beat expectations.
Ralph Lauren said Tuesday its quarterly revenue plunged by nearly $1 billion, as it struggled with coronavirus-led store closures and a global slowdown in demand for luxury goods. Fred Katayama reports.
The Nasdaq jumped more than 1% on Friday, powered by strong earnings from some of the largest U.S. companies, but the Dow and S&P finished with smaller gains as uncertainty about the government's next round of coronavirus aid kept economic worries on the radar. Fred Katayama reports.