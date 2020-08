Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's In a Relationship With Common | Billboard News Billboard News - Duration: 01:00s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Tiffany Haddish Reveals She's In a Relationship With Common | Billboard News Tiffany Haddish had already fessed up that she and rapper Common have been quarantining together, but in a new interview she said they've both been tested and they've been... getting very close. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend