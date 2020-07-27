Pops and Flops: Square, CVS, and Beyond Meat Stocks

Square's stock is up at least 11 percent following a report of a 64 percent jump in revenue in Q2.

The payment platform raked in $281 million last quarter as people continued to avoid using cash.

CVS beat expected earnings as its pharmacies saw an increase in sales, and Beyond Meat shares are flopping following the release of its earnings report.