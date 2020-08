Apple Downgraded By BoA

On Wednesday, Bank of America analysts downgraded Apple, Inc.

To BoA, Apple's surging stock price doesn't present the strong risk-reward profile it once did.

BoA downgraded Apple to "neutral" in a note.

It said Apple's recent rally to record highs faces too many risks to recommend buying more shares.

Business Insider said Apple's future performance could slip if 5G iPhones miss expectations or sell worse than estimated.

Services may also shrink after several quarters of "unsustainable" growth.