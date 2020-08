Audi Apologizes For "Insensitive" Ad

On Monday, Audi apologized for an ad it posted to Twitter, saying it was "insensitive" and that the image "will not be used in the future." The ad shows a young girl leaning against the grille of an Audi RS4 Avant.

It drew criticism on online for being insensitive to the dangers cars pose to children.

The ad was also cited as being "inadvertently seductive." Audi said it will "immediately examine internally, how this campaign has been created and if control mechanisms failed in this case."