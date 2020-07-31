Global  
 

Investing beyond stay-at-home stocks
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 04:17s - Published
Investing beyond stay-at-home stocks

Investing beyond stay-at-home stocks

John Hancock Global Thematic Opportunities Fund's Gert Van Der Geer identifies long-term themes that haven't played out in the market yet.

He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama medical technology companies such as Boston Scientific and Edwards will bounce back once people undergo elective surgeries that they put off amid the lockdown.

Fred Katayama

