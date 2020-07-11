Global  
 

Harry Potter Films Set to Stream on Peacock in October | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Harry Potter Films Set to Stream on Peacock in October | THR News

Harry Potter Films Set to Stream on Peacock in October | THR News

The eight-film library had been available on HBO Max when that service launched in May.

HBO Max HBO Max streaming video service

The Harry Potter films are headed to Peacock, in a perfect example of how confusing streaming is

 Image: Harry Potter/Warner Brothers

The tangled journey of the streaming rights for the Harry Potter films just got even more confusing, as Peacock..
The Verge
David Schwimmer Reveals 'Friends" Reunion Is In The Works [Video]

David Schwimmer Reveals 'Friends" Reunion Is In The Works

"Friends" alum David Schwimmer has some exciting news for fans of the iconic TV series. The "Friends" reunion could start filming next month. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Schwimmer said that filming would be dependent on COVID-19 safety considerations. The actor said that the show will be "unscripted" and will consist of an interview and some "surprise bits". According to CNN, the long-awaited special was confirmed by HBO Max in February.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Netflix forecasts weaker subscriber growth [Video]

Netflix forecasts weaker subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday elevated its content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO, as the company forecast its subscriber growth during the coronavirus pandemic would slow even more than Wall Street expected during the third quarter. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

