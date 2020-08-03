Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Antigen Testing Now Available At Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Antigen Testing Now Available At Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park

Antigen Testing Now Available At Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park

CBS4's Joan Murray has more on the new testing at two of the state's busiest sites.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Offer Antigen Testing For Coronavirus Beginning Wednesday

The coronavirus test sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium are scheduled to reopen on...
cbs4.com - Published

DeSantis Rolls Out Antigen Testing At Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium To Speed Up COVID-19 Test Results

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new step on Monday toward speeding up COVID-19 test result...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Now Offer Antigen Testing For Coronavirus [Video]

Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Now Offer Antigen Testing For Coronavirus

The coronavirus test sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium reopened Wednesday with a new type of rapid testing available.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published
Antigen Testing Available At Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium [Video]

Antigen Testing Available At Marlins Park, Hard Rock Stadium

Brooke Shafer reports test results will be available in 15 minutes.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published
Coronavirus Antigen Testing Coming To Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Sites [Video]

Coronavirus Antigen Testing Coming To Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Sites

CBS4's Karli Barnett has more on the testing site additions.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published