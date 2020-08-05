Global  
 

FBG Duck Killed in Chicago Shooting | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Chicago drill rapper FBG Duck was killed and two other people were wounded on Tuesday (Aug.

4) in what police are calling a targeted shooting.

Close to 50 shots rang out in broad daylight on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Avenue in the shooting that killed rapper FBG Duck. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

