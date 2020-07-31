CPS Going All Remote To Start 2020-2021 School Year
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson made the announcement on Wednesday amid rising COVID-19 cases in Chicago.
CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on what the school year will look like.
brettmojo My daughter is going into 2nd grade.. school district announced wanted to do 2 days a week combined with remote lea… https://t.co/26emLKkm07 9 minutes ago
Susan Larson RT @OmarJimenez: The nation's 3rd largest school district is officially going all remote to start the school year. From Chicago Public Scho… 21 minutes ago
Greek Ute 🇺🇸🇬🇷🇭🇺 This is why my daughter is going to school remotely this year, there is no way in***this works, I give it a mont… https://t.co/sXaTsejyCa 52 minutes ago
Jen Davis Well that didn't take long. My 2 will be going remote for the start of the school year, very grateful that we have… https://t.co/S658gEQtYp 1 hour ago
Joe Kushner RT @NewsHour: Chicago Mayor Lightfoot announces that the city's students will not being going back to classrooms, but schools will instead… 1 hour ago
mary @UFT When will teachers who filed the form to be remote only because of underlying conditions going to find out if… https://t.co/2Ese7SaQ9e 2 hours ago
hadleystern @newton_ps I can’t believe there is going to be a two week delay. At least in this not so normal summer there have… https://t.co/OSFpFev7g7 2 hours ago
Mary Ann at home @lapittenger My principal: DETERMINED that we are going to start school with the kids in the building.
Also my prin… https://t.co/kmsV8NCACL 3 hours ago
CPS To Start New School Year With Remote Learning Only Amid Rise In COVID-19 CasesFacing a slow but steady rise in new COVID-19 cases in Chicago, and the possibility of a strike vote by the Chicago Teachers Union next week, Chicago Public Schools officials ditched plans to have some..
CPS Expected To Announce Plan For All E-LearningThe plan for the 2020-2021 school year amid the pandemic came after the Chicago Teachers Union warned of a possible strike vote.
Chicago Teachers Union Warns Of Possible Strike Vote Over Remote LearningThe union is calling for only remote learning in the Chicago Public Schools as the 2020-2021 school year begins amid the coronavirus pandemic. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.