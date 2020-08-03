Global  
 

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has his first ever haircut
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has his first ever haircut

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign has his first ever haircut

Kourtney Kardashian's five-year-old son Reign has had his first ever haircut, taking his long locks down to a buzzcut.

