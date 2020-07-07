Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign swaps long locks for a shaved head Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published Kourtney Kardashian 'not ok' after son Reign swaps long locks for a shaved head Kourtney Kardashian told fans she is "not ok" after her son Reign swapped his signature long locks for a newly shaved 'do on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Kourtney Kardashian American media personality, socialite, and model. ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ became toxic for sister Kourtney



Kourtney Kardashian is reducing her appearances in future Keeping Up with the Kardashians episodes because the show feels like a "toxic environment" in her life. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49 Published on January 1, 1970 Kourtney Kardashian's sunscreen fear



Kourtney Kardashian used to be scared that sunscreen "would make her break out". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Shaves Off His Long Hair! Reign Disick is saying goodbye to his long hair! Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday...

Just Jared - Published 14 hours ago



