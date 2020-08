SWFL man says sister injured in Beirut blast

A Naples restaurant owner tells Fox 4 that his sister suffered minor injuries after an explosion rocked the capital of Lebanon on Tuesday.

THAT EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT, LEBANON HAS KILLED MORE THAN 70 PEOPLE AND LEFT MORE THAN 3000 PEOPLE HURT.

AND A SOUTHWESTFLORIDA MAN IS AMONG THOSEWATCHING THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTSCLOSELY.

A GOVERNMENT MINISTERSAYS 2700 TONS OF HIGHLYEXPLOSIVE MATERIAL ..AMMONIUMFUELED THE INITIAL FIRE AND THEEXPLOSION YOU JUST SAW ANDHEARD.THE OFFICIAL SAYS THAT MATERIALWAS CONFICATED FROM A CARGO SHIP6 YEARS AGO AND HAD BEEN STOREDIN THE PORT SINCE THEN.LEBANON’S PRIME MINISTER SAYSTHERE WILL BE A PRICE TO PAY,AND SOMEONE WILL BE HELDRESPONSIBLE.RESCUE CREWS CONTINUE TO SEARCHFOR SURVIVORS AT THIS HOUR.HOSPITALS ARE FLOODED WITHPATIENTS WHO HAVE WOUNDS FROMDEBRIS CAUSED BY THE EXPLOSION.THE LEBANESE RED CROSS HAS PUTOUT A DESPERATE CALL FOR BLODONATIONS AS THE COUNTRY HASALREADY BEEN STRUGGLING WITH THECORONAVIRUS.NOW THAT FAMILY HERE INSOUTHEWEST FLORIDA REELING FROMTHE DISASTER IN BEIRUT.

NABIL BASSIL IS THE OWNER OF MOURA BISTRO IN NAPLES. HIS SISTER SURVIVED THE EXPLOSION WITH MINOR INJURIES. HE TELLS US HER BUSINESS WAS DESTROYED BY WHAT HAPPENED. "the closest that lives there is my sister so i took the phone and i called her right away and she didn't pick up. By the end of the day i did speak to her, she was talking to me of course she was really tired, shook, wounded"

"people are saying this is hiroshima... they refer to hiroshima, the mushroom that covered the entire city, the entire city of lebanon was humongous." THE EXPLOSION WAS FELT 140 M