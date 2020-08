Educators Hope Face Shields Help Young Students In The Classroom Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:29s - Published 4 minutes ago Educators Hope Face Shields Help Young Students In The Classroom Keeping kids and staff safe during a pandemic means face coverings will be the new norm, but several districts will also allow face shield use in certain cases. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this CBSDenver Educators Hope Face Shields Help Young Students In The Classroom https://t.co/uyLAvqueYm https://t.co/iKjrQErDV2 22 minutes ago