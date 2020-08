Tweets about this Roby Myers @10NewsJen pulling double-duty in the @10News Studio, anchoring solo & monitoring your Saturday Evening Top Stories… https://t.co/TJpuJw6t4w 4 days ago Roby Myers Good Morning & Happy First of August!! @10NewsMecija & @10NewsMaryMac are in the studio, working on some great Satu… https://t.co/hFqy08la5v 5 days ago Roby Myers @10NewsMecija & @10NewsMaryMac are back on air Bright & Dark on @10News This Morning tomorrow at 5am & hope that yo… https://t.co/L6zRKSljkv 5 days ago @DJNowofficial @10NewsCha @10NewsParry @10News So am I. It’s always nice to hear what’s going on @10News with people like you and… https://t.co/ApKRo3WvpB 1 week ago JennM @lotsa_flava @10NewsChen @10News Only trumpers believe that, there are stories everyday of younger healthy people d… https://t.co/UiKzzcEV2i 1 week ago Jimmy Montrose @10News What an incredibly insightful story. Really helped my understanding of human nature. Really gave me a nuanc… https://t.co/W4YZMA1eA1 1 week ago pattymooney I love these quirky types of stories with happy endings. https://t.co/G4r8uuyAYV 1 week ago