A 'Resident Evil' television series is coming to Netflix, a new behind the scenes featurette shows what viewers can expect from Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and there's some sad news for fans of 'Grey's Anatomy.'



Related videos from verified sources Netflix Picks Up 'Resident Evil' TV Series | THR News



Add 'Resident Evil' to the list of video games that are being turned into a TV series. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:28 Published 6 hours ago Hollywood Headlines - 8/25/20



A new Madagascar movie, Netflix is giving us more Cobra Kai, and John Oliver and Newbury, Connecticut are feuding? Okay...that's today's Hollywood Headlines. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:40 Published 2 days ago 618 Hospitality Group | Morning Blend



Nick Liberato and Mike Dalewitz join us to chat about the new Netflix show Restaurants on the Edge. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 07:15 Published 3 days ago