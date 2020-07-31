Delhi has reported 10,072 active COVID cases so far: Health Minister

There are 10,072 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 1076 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on August 06.

"Yesterday, 1076 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, taking the total tally to 1,40,232.

890 people were recovered yesterday from infection and 10,072 are currently active, including 2,095 receiving treatment in the hospital," said Jain on coronavirus situation in the national capital.