Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi has reported 10,072 active COVID cases so far: Health Minister
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Delhi has reported 10,072 active COVID cases so far: Health Minister

Delhi has reported 10,072 active COVID cases so far: Health Minister

There are 10,072 active coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 1076 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on August 06.

"Yesterday, 1076 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, taking the total tally to 1,40,232.

890 people were recovered yesterday from infection and 10,072 are currently active, including 2,095 receiving treatment in the hospital," said Jain on coronavirus situation in the national capital.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh report 10,000+ new cases [Video]

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh report 10,000+ new cases

Maharashtra on August 05 recorded 10,309 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,68,265. Today, Delhi reported 1076 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths. Meanwhile, 10,128 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total cases has reached to 1,86,461 including 1,04,354 recoveries and 1,681 deaths in the state. 5,619 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,51,449.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Delhi: 12-year-old girl raped; cops recover blood-soaked minor from Paschim Vihar

 According to the police, the 12-year-old girl had first been admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday evening after she was recovered in a bloodied..
DNA

Satyendra Kumar Jain Satyendra Kumar Jain Indian politician

COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases reduces in Delhi, capital slips from 2nd to 14th position

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has slipped on the table of COVID-19 active cases. "Earlier it was on second position and now it is on the fourteen position in terms of active cases," Satyendar Jain said. On serological survey, he said, "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples will be collected during the survey."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain [Video]

Delhi riots | 'Want punishment for culprits, not innocents': Satyendar Jain

Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people. Jain's statement came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned AAP government's decision rejecting Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court. LG Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers. "Investigation and prosecution are two different things. Prosecution is done by lawyers. It's not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits. At the same time, no innocent should be punished," Jain said. Delhi cabinet had earlier rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by city police. Cabinet said it would not help a 'free-and-fair' trial of cases related to North East Delhi riots. Government said that LG Baijal has rejected cabinet decision by exercising special power under Article 239AA(4).

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:27Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Health Minister Chris Hipkins and health boss Ashley Bloomfield to give update

Covid 19 coronavirus: Health Minister Chris Hipkins and health boss Ashley Bloomfield to give update Health Minister Chris Hipkins will be joined by director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield to give...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to graduation parties, Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department says [Video]

Cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to graduation parties, Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department says

A cluster of new positive COVID-19 cases in young adults in Ozaukee and Washington Counties is believed to be tied to recent graduation parties, according to a news release from the Washington Ozaukee..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:34Published
LA County Health Director Says Young People Driving Up Virus Cases, Stresses Large Gatherings Still Forbidden [Video]

LA County Health Director Says Young People Driving Up Virus Cases, Stresses Large Gatherings Still Forbidden

Los Angeles County’s public health director warned again Wednesday that large gatherings are forbidden under coronavirus-prevention orders following two highly publicized parties, one of which ended..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:39Published
Lalu Prasad shifted to RIMS director's bungalow amid COVID-19 fear [Video]

Lalu Prasad shifted to RIMS director's bungalow amid COVID-19 fear

Former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been shifted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director's bungalow on Wednesday (Aug 05) in view of his clinical safety arising..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published