Delhi has reported 10,072 active COVID cases so far: Health Minister

Maharashtra on August 05 recorded 10,309 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,68,265. Today, Delhi reported 1076 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths. Meanwhile, 10,128 new Coronavirus cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Total cases has reached to 1,86,461 including 1,04,354 recoveries and 1,681 deaths in the state. 5,619 new COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,51,449.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed that Delhi has slipped on the table of COVID-19 active cases. "Earlier it was on second position and now it is on the fourteen position in terms of active cases," Satyendar Jain said. On serological survey, he said, "We will have to extend the serological survey in Delhi by 2 more days. Around 15,000 samples will be collected during the survey."
Speaking on Delhi riots, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that the culprits should be punished severely but at the same time there should not be any punishment or harassment of innocent people. Jain's statement came after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal overturned AAP government's decision rejecting Delhi Police's panel of lawyers for arguing the cases related to the February riots in the city in the Supreme Court and the high court. LG Baijal has directed the home department to grant approval to Delhi Police's proposed panel of lawyers. "Investigation and prosecution are two different things. Prosecution is done by lawyers. It's not right to have lawyers suggested by police. We want punishment for all culprits. At the same time, no innocent should be punished," Jain said. Delhi cabinet had earlier rejected the panel of lawyers proposed by city police. Cabinet said it would not help a 'free-and-fair' trial of cases related to North East Delhi riots. Government said that LG Baijal has rejected cabinet decision by exercising special power under Article 239AA(4).
