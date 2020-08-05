Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published
How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut

A massive warehouse explosion in Beirut killed at least 100 people, injured thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands on Tuesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:33Published
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured [Video]

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured

On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Bride who was swept away by blast return to site [Video]

Bride who was swept away by blast return to site

The 29-year-old Lebanese bride whose wedding photo shoot captured the Beirut explosion returned to the same location one day later. She tells Reuters of the ordeal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Woman in Beirut plays piano in home wrecked by explosion

 Hoda Melki filmed her mother-in-law playing piano after her home was destroyed by the Beirut explosions.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Qatar- Death toll from massive explosion in Beirut rises to 78

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) BEIRUT, Lebanon: The death toll from a massive explosion in the Lebanese...
MENAFN.com - Published

News24.com | Beirut blast: Lebanon mourns, searches for missing in wake of explosion that killed at least 145

Lebanon is mourning the victims of the most powerful blast to hit a country that has already been...
News24 - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Beirut Blast A Symptom Of Dying Country – OpEd

Beirut Blast A Symptom Of Dying Country – OpEd By Khaled Abou Zahr* Lebanon is an open wound following Tuesday’s deadly explosion in Beirut....
Eurasia Review - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Moment Beirut Blast Sweeps Away A Bride [Video]

The Moment Beirut Blast Sweeps Away A Bride

The Moment Beirut Blast Sweeps Away A Bride

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Warehouse Storing Explosives Blamed for Beirut Explosion [Video]

Warehouse Storing Explosives Blamed for Beirut Explosion

BEIRUT — The explosion that ripped through Beirut on August 4 is believed to have originated from a warehouse in the Port of Beirut, according to multiple reports citing the Lebanese..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published
France joins others sending aid to Beirut [Video]

France joins others sending aid to Beirut

Attempts to rebuild Beirut begin as Lebanon tries to recover from crisis upon crisis leading up to the explosion.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:35Published