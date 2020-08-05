Global  
 

Instagram Launches TikTok Competitor Reels
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
With TikTok’s potential ban in the United States, Instagram is the latest company to hop on the competitor bandwagon.

TikTok Stars Believe Trump Wants to Ban App as Revenge for Trolling Him

 President Trump says his threat to ban TikTok is about China stealing data, but that's just a cover story ... at least according to TikTokers who think he can't..
TikTok to open $500m data centre in Ireland

 The firm says the move represents its "long-term commitment to Europe".
TikTok, WeChat and 'untrusted' Chinese apps should be removed from U.S. app stores, Pompeo says

 The U.S. wants "untrusted" Chinese apps removed from U.S. app stores, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday, calling out TikTok and WeChat.
Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram [Video]

Facebook launches TikTok rival inside Instagram

Facebook rolled out a new short-form video service called Reels within its popular Instagram app in an apparent attempt to steal some of rival TikTok's teen users. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet [Video]

Dua Lipa & Miley Cyrus team up for dream duet

Dua Lipa's dream of recording with Miley Cyrus has become a reality after the pair posted a snap of themselves in the studio together on Instagram.

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music [Video]

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

