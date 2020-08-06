We're Open: Brookfield's Vino Cappuccino raises wages for staff amid pandemic

This restaurant has done everything from putting up partitions to placing personal hand sanitizer at tables to make sure customers feel safe enjoying their meal.

Thisrestaurant has done everythingfrom partitions to personalhand sanitizer at tables tomake sure customers feel safeenjoying meal"We believe insafety for everybody.Customers and employeesSERVINGITALIAN MASTERPIECES FORALMOST A DECADE.

WHEN COVID-19FIRST HIT - OWNER ANDREAS MADEONE SPECIAL AN EVERYDAYOCCURRENCE.

"The to-gospecial that we have, the twofor one pizza and pasta isgoing to stay until thepandemic is overTHE POPULARMATCH HELPED HIM OFFER SERVERSA LIVABLE WAGE WITHOUT TIPS."Everyone went up to 15 bucksan hour.

So this way everyonehad money to support theirfamilyNOW ABLE TO SEAT GUESTON THIER PATIO AND INSIDE,VINO CAPPUCCINO CONTINUES TOPUT PEOPLE BEFORE PROFITS."Everyone says they appreciatewhat we have done outside forus.

They feel very vey safe.Every night we have the patiototally full.

We used to have15 tables outside now we onlyhave eight.

But it's better tofeel safe than be sorryINRETURN FOR THIER EFFORTS,ANDREAS BELIEVES HIS COMMUNITYWILL CONTINUE TO HELP THEM GETTHROUGH THESE TOUGH TIMES.

"AsI told you we opened at 40percent.

It's not enough, butwe try to make it.

We believeat the end everything is goingto come back more and morebecause of what we have done:"You can visit Vino Cappuccinoon the corner of River andBrookfield Road.

