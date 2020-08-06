Division II Cancels fall sports championships (8-5-20)

Missouri western and northwest students will soon be returning back to campus for the fall semester... but news today that the student- athletes will not be competing for any national titles this fall..

Kq2's chris roush joins us live in studio with more... just hours after the ncaa says it's up to each division to make a decision for themselves... the division ii president council canceling all fall sports championships this fall..

The key word..

Canceling... it's not a postponement... in a release this afternoon... division ii president council chair sandra jordan says quote..

"after reviewing and discussing the board of governors' directives, the division ii presidents council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for division ii..."

Here is eagle radio and voice of the griffons dave riggert on the ncaa's decision this afternoon... (sot, dave riggert: "luster off of that.") a lot needs to be worked out now for conferences like the miaa for northwest and missouri western..

The league will have to meet..

There's no guarantee the league can play a regular season, but the league also has to figure out if it wants to have regular seasons... again..

Lots of questions still, but one thing is for sure..

The ncaa cancelling fall sports championships... reporting in studio... chris roush... kq2