LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA

Vickie RT @kidgolferman: LeBron James on Trump Refusing to Watch NBA Games-‘We Could Care Less‘ @KingJames His arrogance-plays a GAME for a liv… 4 seconds ago BitingOnTinfoil RT @politvidchannel: LeBron James on the NBA losing Trump as a viewer: 'We could care less' 6 seconds ago Dom RT @Rachel__Nichols: After Donald Trump calls NBA players kneeling during the anthem "disgraceful,' and says it makes him turn off games,… 10 seconds ago Elle Andra-Warner RT @Reuters: ‘We could care less,’ LeBron James told reporters when asked about Trump switching off NBA games at the sight of basketball pl… 19 seconds ago Mario🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @MissILmom: THIS is #SheerArrogance of a Guy who has Profited from Living in #ProsperousAmerica! Hey Lebron~How about #WeThePeople ALL s… 41 seconds ago maureen RT @thehill: LeBron James on the NBA losing Trump as a viewer: "We could care less" https://t.co/qmgLlYCyIR https://t.co/LnLsxL8dwq 49 seconds ago Force DeNature @thehill If he could care less then that means he cares a lot. LeBron the Oppressed did not pay attention of school. 57 seconds ago