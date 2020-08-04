Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:13s - Published
LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA

LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar responded to a question about the U.S. president saying he switched off the game at the sight on kneeling athletes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

LeBron James LeBron James American basketball player

LeBron James On Donald Trump's NBA Boycott, See Ya!

 LeBron James says the NBA won't miss Donald Trump as a viewer -- essentially telling POTUS not to let the door hit him on the way out! "I really don't think the..
TMZ.com

ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, Gomez

 FBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com

LeBron James responds to Trump's protest criticism

 The president branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."
CBS News

LeBron James: Donald Trump no loss to NBA

 LeBron James says that basketball will not miss Donald Trump after the US president says he turns off coverage of games featuring social justice protests.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What white women in Swing County, Swing State, USA, think of Trump

 White women nationally are having second thoughts about the president. In Michigan, women lament his 'vomit of the mouth' but praise his performance.
USATODAY.com

Biden announces shake-up to convention as President Trump mulls moving speech to White House

 Joe Biden's campaign said Wednesday the former vice president will now accept the Democratic nomination in his home state of Delaware, instead of Milwaukee,..
CBS News

Facebook, Twitter remove Trump posts sharing COVID-19 misinformation

 Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have taken action against the president and his campaign after each posted a video of Mr. Trump making false claims..
CBS News

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

James says Trump no loss to NBA viewership [Video]

James says Trump no loss to NBA viewership

James says basketball can do without Trump

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:13Published

NBA bubble breakdown: Gregg Popovich says Nikola Jokic is 'like a reincarnation of Larry Bird'

 Everything you need to know about Wednesday's action in the NBA bubble, and what's on tap for Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Students of LeBron James' I PROMISE School among virtual fans for Lakers-Thunder game

 A group with the LeBron James Family Foundation, including several I PROMISE School students, will be part of the virtual crowd for Lakers-Thunder.
USATODAY.com

'Happy Bday to my President and my friend': LeBron James sends birthday wishes to Barack Obama

 Former President Barack Obama turned 59 on Tuesday, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James extended a birthday wish to the 44th president.
USATODAY.com

Lakers' LeBron James still having trouble adjusting to life inside the NBA bubble

 LeBron James hasn't exactly enjoyed life on the NBA campus at Disney World for a simple reason: "I miss the hell out of my family."
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

LeBron James On Donald Trump's NBA Boycott, See Ya!

LeBron James says the NBA won't miss Donald Trump as a viewer -- essentially telling POTUS not to let...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN


LeBron James says NBA community isn't sad about losing President Donald Trump's viewership

LeBron James said the NBA community probably doesn't care about losing viewership of President Donald...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

Vickie88333263

Vickie RT @kidgolferman: LeBron James on Trump Refusing to Watch NBA Games-‘We Could Care Less‘ @KingJames His arrogance-plays a GAME for a liv… 4 seconds ago

TrumpDownfall

BitingOnTinfoil RT @politvidchannel: LeBron James on the NBA losing Trump as a viewer: 'We could care less' 6 seconds ago

DomTaylor217

Dom RT @Rachel__Nichols: After Donald Trump calls NBA players kneeling during the anthem "disgraceful,' and says it makes him turn off games,… 10 seconds ago

ElleAndraWarner

Elle Andra-Warner RT @Reuters: ‘We could care less,’ LeBron James told reporters when asked about Trump switching off NBA games at the sight of basketball pl… 19 seconds ago

Mrfward

Mario🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @MissILmom: THIS is #SheerArrogance of a Guy who has Profited from Living in #ProsperousAmerica! Hey Lebron~How about #WeThePeople ALL s… 41 seconds ago

midnightlament6

maureen RT @thehill: LeBron James on the NBA losing Trump as a viewer: "We could care less" https://t.co/qmgLlYCyIR https://t.co/LnLsxL8dwq 49 seconds ago

DenatureForce

Force DeNature @thehill If he could care less then that means he cares a lot. LeBron the Oppressed did not pay attention of school. 57 seconds ago