LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Video of Trump Saying Kids Are 'Nearly Immune' to COVID-19 Removed From Social Media
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Donald Trump calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'a real beauty' who 'knows nothing about the economy'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
LeBron James American basketball player
LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
LeBron James On Donald Trump's NBA Boycott, See Ya!LeBron James says the NBA won't miss Donald Trump as a viewer -- essentially telling POTUS not to let the door hit him on the way out! "I really don't think the..
TMZ.com
ShowBiz Minute: Paul, AAFCA, GomezFBI agents serve search warrant at the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul; Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James among honorees at the AAFCA TV..
USATODAY.com
LeBron James responds to Trump's protest criticismThe president branded NBA stars who kneel during the national anthem "disgraceful."
CBS News
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Week into NBA restart, the good, bad and indifferent in the bubbleWhile some teams have risen to the occasion and are playing in top form, others are struggling to find their game as the playoffs loom.
USATODAY.com
James says Trump no loss to NBA viewership
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:13Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources