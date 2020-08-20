Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tristan Thompson is confident LeBron James can balance social justice & NBA Playoffs

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Tristan Thompson is confident LeBron James can balance social justice & NBA Playoffs

Tristan Thompson is confident LeBron James can balance social justice & NBA Playoffs

The NBA players have voted, and the playoffs will resume after games were postponed to due to a boycott over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley wonder if Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James will truly be committed to the playoffs amidst his calls for social justice, but his former teammate Tristan Thompson is confident that LeBron can balance activism and the NBA.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tristan Thompson is confident LeBron James can balance social justice & NBA Playoffs

Tristan Thompson is confident LeBron James can balance social justice & NBA Playoffs The NBA players have voted, and the playoffs will resume after games were postponed to due to a...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem Post


Tristan Thompson talks LeBron's legacy & how a player hits GOAT status; LeBron is already there regardless of this season's finals

Tristan Thompson talks LeBron's legacy & how a player hits GOAT status; LeBron is already there regardless of this season's finals Tristan Thompson joins the show to discuss the legacy of LeBron James and what an exit from the first...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games [Video]

NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games

Dennis O'Donnell reports on sports boycott over police shooting of Jacob Blake leading to postponed NBA playoffs, MLB games (8-26-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:55Published
Nick never wavered on LeBron's greatness & continues to predict Lakers winning RD 1 over Blazers [Video]

Nick never wavered on LeBron's greatness & continues to predict Lakers winning RD 1 over Blazers

Nick Wright talks of LeBron James' unsurprising & consistent greatness & the likelihood for the Los Angeles Lakers to win round 1 of the NBA playoffs in the bubble. Nick feels the NBA audience is..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:00Published
Nick Wright is not surprised by LeBron's winning performance over Blazers Saturday, he's had playoff mode activated from the sta [Video]

Nick Wright is not surprised by LeBron's winning performance over Blazers Saturday, he's had playoff mode activated from the sta

Nick Wright discusses the caliber of LeBron James as a whole in the NBA playoffs in the bubble. Nick is not surprised by LeBron's play in Game 3 to beat the Portland Trail Blazers because LeBron has..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:53Published