Tristan Thompson is confident LeBron James can balance social justice & NBA Playoffs

The NBA players have voted, and the playoffs will resume after games were postponed to due to a boycott over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley wonder if Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James will truly be committed to the playoffs amidst his calls for social justice, but his former teammate Tristan Thompson is confident that LeBron can balance activism and the NBA.