Beirut civilians line streets armed with brooms as cleanup operations begin

Beirut civilians line the streets armed with brooms and cleaning equipment as the cleanup operations begin after the devastating blast.

Footage filmed on August 6 shows Mar Mikhael locals equipped with brooms and shovels removing the rubble and debris left from the powerful explosion that happened on August 4.

Joelle Abou Merhi, who filmed these clips, described the scene as "an apocalypse." "We are still looking for some of our friends!

Our homes are gone," Merhi added.