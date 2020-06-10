Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar left for United Kingdom for his first international shoot after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids.

Huma S Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted at the airport.

Actors left for UK for their upcoming flick 'Bellbottom'.

The actors were seen wearing masks and face shields.