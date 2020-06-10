Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniMovies/ Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartinimovies/
Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast and crew. Akshay is being accompanied by his family. The actor was seen inside the aircraft wearing a mask amid Covid scare. The shooting for his film Bell Bottom is set to take place in United Kingdom. The actor was seen with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta at the airport earlier. The chartered aircraft was booked keeping the Covid pandemic in mind. Akshay is among the first batch of actors to have resumed work post lockdown. Bell Bottom is a period thriller set in the 1980s & is based on a real-life story. During lockdown, Akshay shot for a Covid awareness ad with filmmaker R Balki.
Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto. They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."
In the latest development of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his father KK Singh said that he lodged an FIR in Patna because no actions were taken by the Mumbai Police on his February 25 complaint, in which he told the police that his son's life is in danger. Sushant died on June 14 and when he asked Mumbai Police to act against the people named in February 25 complaint, they didn't take necessary action. "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," said Singh.
The super talented Aparshakti Khurana is currently winning hearts with his latest music video Ghanta. Helmed by Jackky Bhagnani and Vayu, Ghanta is a quirky and extremely relatable track. Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini Aparshakti opened up about the peppy track, his upcoming web series, his ‘Paaji Family’ and much more!
Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has donated over 1,000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to BMC officials. After receiving the kits, BMC thanked Bhagnani for his contribution by tweeting on its official page. Jackky has been playing quite a proactive role in spreading awareness against the pandemic. Mumbai crossed 51,000 COVID-19 cases on June 9, around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 fatalities.