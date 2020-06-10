Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot

Akshay Kumar off to UK amid pandemic for 'Bellbottom' shoot

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar left for United Kingdom for his first international shoot after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids.

Huma S Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted at the airport.

Actors left for UK for their upcoming flick 'Bellbottom'.

The actors were seen wearing masks and face shields.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Indian film actor and producer

Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom [Video]

Akshay Kumar jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom

Subscribe to our Channel for latest Bollywood Gossips, News and Celebrity bytes https://goo.gl/iq93aA https://goo.gl/q4B3Rm Watch more Reviews, Rating, Bollywood, Hollywood, Indian Regional News & Exclusive Celebrity Interviews at http://www.desimartini.com/ Like Desimartini on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesimartiniMovies/ Follow Desimartini on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMmovies Follow Desimartini on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desimartinimovies/

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 00:59Published
Watch: Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for shooting upcoming film Bell Bottom [Video]

Watch: Akshay Kumar jets off to UK for shooting upcoming film Bell Bottom

Actor Akshay Kumar is set to start work on his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Akshay jets off to the UK for shooting of upcoming Bell Bottom. A chartered aircraft was hired for Akshay Kumar, the film cast and crew. Akshay is being accompanied by his family. The actor was seen inside the aircraft wearing a mask amid Covid scare. The shooting for his film Bell Bottom is set to take place in United Kingdom. The actor was seen with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta at the airport earlier. The chartered aircraft was booked keeping the Covid pandemic in mind. Akshay is among the first batch of actors to have resumed work post lockdown. Bell Bottom is a period thriller set in the 1980s & is based on a real-life story. During lockdown, Akshay shot for a Covid awareness ad with filmmaker R Balki.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:49Published

Bell-bottoms trousers cut wider at the ankle than the knees


Twinkle Khanna Twinkle Khanna Indian film actress


Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction [Video]

Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction

Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto. They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published
Filed FIR in Patna because Mumbai Police didn't act for 40 days: Sushant's father [Video]

Filed FIR in Patna because Mumbai Police didn't act for 40 days: Sushant's father

In the latest development of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, his father KK Singh said that he lodged an FIR in Patna because no actions were taken by the Mumbai Police on his February 25 complaint, in which he told the police that his son's life is in danger. Sushant died on June 14 and when he asked Mumbai Police to act against the people named in February 25 complaint, they didn't take necessary action. "On Feb 25, I informed Bandra Police that he's in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action taken even 40 days after his death. So I filed FIR in Patna," said Singh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Huma Qureshi (actress) Huma Qureshi (actress) Indian actress


Jackky Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani Indian actor

Aparshakti Khurana Gets Candid About His Upcoming Web Series And Latest Music Video Ghanta [Video]

Aparshakti Khurana Gets Candid About His Upcoming Web Series And Latest Music Video Ghanta

The super talented Aparshakti Khurana is currently winning hearts with his latest music video Ghanta. Helmed by Jackky Bhagnani and Vayu, Ghanta is a quirky and extremely relatable track. Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini Aparshakti opened up about the peppy track, his upcoming web series, his ‘Paaji Family’ and much more!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:15Published
Jackky Bhagnani donates PPE kits to BMC [Video]

Jackky Bhagnani donates PPE kits to BMC

Bollywood actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has donated over 1,000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to BMC officials. After receiving the kits, BMC thanked Bhagnani for his contribution by tweeting on its official page. Jackky has been playing quite a proactive role in spreading awareness against the pandemic. Mumbai crossed 51,000 COVID-19 cases on June 9, around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 fatalities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi head to UK for shoot [Video]

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi head to UK for shoot

Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi were clicked at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, on way to board a charter flight to the UK on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:05Published
Akshay Kumar announces new film [Video]

Akshay Kumar announces new film

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and announced his next film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film will be directed by Aanand L Rai‬. #Akshaykumar #Rakshabandhan

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:15Published
Akshay, Sara, Dhanush to resume 'Atrangi Re' shoot in October [Video]

Akshay, Sara, Dhanush to resume 'Atrangi Re' shoot in October

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush are all set to resume shooting in October for their upcoming co-starrer.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:54Published