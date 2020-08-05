Global  
 

PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:36s - Published




The family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have called for tougher sentences for those responsible for deaths of police officers.

'Andrews law' would impose a "mandatory" 20-year minimum prison term for anyone involved in a crime which results in the death or serious injury of an emergency worker.

Report by Etemadil.

Killing of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty

PC Andrew Harper: Anniversary services held for officer

 PC Andrew Harper died after being dragged for more than a mile behind a getaway car.
BBC News

Police officer run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'

 PC Gaz Phillips who nearly died just days before PC Andrew Harper is supporting his widow's campaign for tougher sentences.
BBC News

PC Andrew Harper: Mother backs 'Andrew's Law' campaign

 Debbie Adlam says killers of emergency service workers should serve at least 20 years in prison.
BBC News

PC Andrew Harper's widow launches campaign for whole-life sentences for killers of police officers

 Debbie Adlam criticises 'lenient and insufficient way in which the justice system deals with criminals who take the lives of our emergency workers'
Independent

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions [Video]

Shapps defends new quarantine restrictions

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the imposition of new quarantine restrictions on people arriving from some countries including France and the Netherlands. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Labour: Government has failed students [Video]

Labour: Government has failed students

Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Shapps adds France to quarantine list [Video]

Shapps adds France to quarantine list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced quarantine restrictions for travellers from France will be imposed from this weekend. Those coming from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba are also affected. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

Instagram fixes bug that didn't let users remove photos, DMs

 A bug in Facebook-owned Instagram stopped the photo-sharing app from removing photos and private direct messages from its servers even when the users had..
WorldNews

Tech giants say government surveillance going too far

 Facebook, Google, Yahoo and others said in an open letter to the president and Congress that the National Security Agency's surveillance program "undermines the..
CBS News

Mother of Pc Andrew Harper calls for 20-year jail terms for police killers [Video]

Mother of Pc Andrew Harper calls for 20-year jail terms for police killers

The mother of Pc Andrew Harper has launched a campaign for a “mandatory”20-year minimum prison term for killers of police officers - calling it“Andrew’s Law”. Debbie Adlam told the PA news..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published