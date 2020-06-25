Global  
 

Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape
Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Boris Johnson has defended the decision not to suspend a senior Tory MP whowas arrested on suspicion of rape.

The Prime Minister insisted on Thursdaythat the allegation is being taken “extremely seriously” after theConservatives defied calls to remove the whip from the former minister.

