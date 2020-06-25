Boris Johnson defends decision not to suspend Tory MP accused of rape

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the government's "world beating" test and trace strategy as a way to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 in the UK. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to cut red tape and accelerate building new homes, while reducing costs for first time buyers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is too early to judge the state of the country's recovery from Covid-19, but says there are signs of strength in the UK economy. The comments come as the Bank of England release their latest monetary policy and financial stability reports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is important that the rape allegations made against a Tory MP are taken "very seriously", but it will be up to the police to decide whether to make charges. The MP, a former Minister still serving in parliament, was arrested on Friday and bailed over the weekend.
Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick faced calls to resign after documents revealed he was “insistent” a controversial development was agreed before a new levy would cost its Tory donor backer millions.Boris Johnson backed the beleaguered minister with the head of the civil service saying the Prime Minister “considered the matter closed”.But a stash of documents and texts released after pressure from the opposition showed multi-millionaire Tory donor Richard Desmond urged Mr Jenrick to approve the east London development scheme so that “Marxists” did not get “doe for nothing”.
