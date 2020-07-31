Global  
 

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the PrimeMinister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing himof having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.


Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility [Video]

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Kier Starmer tells Boris Johnson he has 'moral duty' to reopen schools in September

 Labour leader says he expects children back at school next month: 'No ifs, no buts, no equivocation'
Keir Starmer is doing 'opposition by numbers' and it's working

 Labour's strategy is to say 'yeah but no but yeah but' to all Boris Johnson's policies, and to portray him as incompetent and slow
Labour: Government has failed students [Video]

Labour: Government has failed students

Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Starmer on A-levels: ‘Something has gone horribly wrong’ [Video]

Starmer on A-levels: ‘Something has gone horribly wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that “something has obviously gone horribly wrong” as exam boards downgrade nearly 40% of school leavers’ grades in England. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM and Taoiseach meet in Northern Ireland [Video]

PM and Taoiseach meet in Northern Ireland

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Bulgaria's Jews slam deputy PM for George Soros conspiracy comment

 "Shalom," a Jewish umbrella organization in Bulgaria, slammed Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Krassimir Karakachanov for stating that George Soros-backed NGOs in..
Iraqi PM will visit U.S. to meet Trump on Aug. 20

 BAGHDAD, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay an official visit to the United States to meet with the U.S. President Donald..
Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers [Video]

Peerages for PM’s brother, Tory grandees and Brexit backers

The Prime Minister has nominated his brother Jo Johnson, his chief strategicadviser Sir Edward Lister and several Tory grandees for peerages, while asuite of Brexiteers are also set for the Lords.

PM urged to step in to resolve the 'chaos' as English anger grows

PM urged to step in to resolve the 'chaos' as English anger grows Boris Johnson is facing calls to take charge of the growing A-levels "chaos" amid mounting anger...
Boris Johnson urged to take charge in growing A-levels ‘fiasco’

Boris Johnson is facing calls to take charge of the growing A-levels “fiasco” amid mounting...
Migrant crossings ‘bad, stupid, dangerous and criminal thing to do', says Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Migrant crossings ‘bad, stupid, dangerous and criminal thing to do', says Prime Minister Boris Johnson Boris Johnson has branded migrants’ Channel crossings a "very bad and stupid and dangerous and...
Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary [Video]

Boris Johnson leads tributes to troops on VJ Day 75th anniversary

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations..

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears [Video]

France added to quarantine list due to coronavirus fears

Travellers arriving from France after 4am on Saturday will be required toquarantine for 14 days due to fears over rising numbers of coronavirus casesin the country. The move came after Boris Johnson..

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics [Video]

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough..

