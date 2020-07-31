Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that "something has obviously gone horribly wrong" as exam boards downgrade nearly 40% of school leavers' grades in England. Report by Jonesia.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin at Hillsborough Castle in County Down on Thursday - their first meeting since the Fianna Fáil leader became Taoiseach in June of this year. Report by Jonesia.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads tributes to soldiers who served in WorldWar Two during the Asia campaign to end the war, exactly 75 years since VJDay. A short film entitled The Friendship of Nations..
Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough..
