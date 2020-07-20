Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level ‘chaos’

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the PrimeMinister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing himof having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.
Labour's Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount.
Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'.
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green gives her reaction to the news that the UK has entered recession for the first time in 11 years.
Shadow education secretary Kate Green says that the government's funding for state schools is very much needed, but is "not enough", as schools are going through a lot of extra pressure due to the Covid-19 emergency.
Students who feel they have been let down by the A-level marking system are launching legal action against England's exam regulator Ofqual. Barrister Jo Maugham has given the government until Wednesday to come up with a suitable appeals system or his Good Law Project will issue legal proceedings at the High Court on behalf of six students effected by exam downgrades.
