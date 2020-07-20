Global  
 

Labour calls for PM to sort out A-level ‘chaos’

Video Credit: ODN
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end his holiday early and sort out the "chaos" caused by exam regulator Ofqual's system of A-level grading.

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis [Video]

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the PrimeMinister to take “personal responsibility” for fixing the issue, accusing himof having been “invisible” throughout the turmoil.

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility [Video]

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Kier Starmer tells Boris Johnson he has 'moral duty' to reopen schools in September

 Labour leader says he expects children back at school next month: 'No ifs, no buts, no equivocation'
Labour: Government has failed students [Video]

Labour: Government has failed students

Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour minister on ‘really shocking’ GDP figures [Video]

Labour minister on ‘really shocking’ GDP figures

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green gives her reaction to the news that the UK has entered recession for the first time in 11 years. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Kate Green: School funding very much needed but not enough [Video]

Kate Green: School funding very much needed but not enough

Shadow education secretary Kate Green says that the government's funding for state schools is very much needed, but is "not enough", as schools are going through a lot of extra pressure due to the Covid-19 emergency. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades [Video]

Students to launch legal action over A-level downgrades

Students who feel they have been let down by the A-level marking system are launching legal action against England's exam regulator Ofqual. Barrister Jo Maugham has given the government until Wednesday to come up with a suitable appeals system or his Good Law Project will issue legal proceedings at the High Court on behalf of six students effected by exam downgrades. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

A-level results: Andy Burnham set to take legal action over exam crisis

 Andy Burnham "expects to be writing to Ofqual later today to initiate action".
A-level results: Ofqual 'reviewing' exam appeals guidance

 The regulator had earlier explained what constituted a "valid" mock exam for those wanting to appeal.
A-level 'chaos' risks widening north-south divide, regional leaders warn

 Students from deprived areas more likely to have had their predicted results downgraded by Ofqual
Independent

The Verge
