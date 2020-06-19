Global  
 

Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life
Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life

Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life

A coroner has ruled that television presenter Caroline Flack killed herself athome after discovering she was definitely going to be prosecuted for allegedlyassaulting her boyfriend.

The Love Island presenter was found dead at herLondon home in February.

The previous day, she had found out she would beprosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

Caroline Flack inquest: ‘No doubt' presenter intended to take own life

 A coroner rules the death of the ex-Love Island and X Factor host at her London home was suicide.
Caroline Flack 'hit boyfriend over cheating fears', inquest hears

 The TV star's mother says if she was "an ordinary person" she wouldn't have been charged with assault.
Caroline Flack: Police appealed CPS decision to caution Love Island presenter for assault, inquest hears

 Detectives say unclear what Love Island host admitted to during police interview after alleged assault on her boyfriend
Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities [Video]

Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities

Television presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest heard. The 40-year-old, wellknown for hosting Love Island and The X Factor, was found hanged at her homein Stoke Newington, north-east London, on February 15 2020.

Caroline Flack inquest: Presenter took own life while facing trial

The ex-Love Island and X Factor host was found dead at her London home in February.
