Caroline Flack inquest rules presenter intended to take own life

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Caroline Flack English radio and television presenter
Caroline Flack inquest: ‘No doubt' presenter intended to take own lifeA coroner rules the death of the ex-Love Island and X Factor host at her London home was suicide.
BBC News
Caroline Flack 'hit boyfriend over cheating fears', inquest hearsThe TV star's mother says if she was "an ordinary person" she wouldn't have been charged with assault.
BBC News
Caroline Flack: Police appealed CPS decision to caution Love Island presenter for assault, inquest hearsDetectives say unclear what Love Island host admitted to during police interview after alleged assault on her boyfriend
Independent
Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authorities
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Love Island (2015 TV series) British television series
Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Love Island's Dr Alex George explores pub safety guidelines ahead of reopening this weekend
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources