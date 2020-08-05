Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Peaceful resolution of Ram Temple problem should inspire us: Governor Arif Mohammed
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Peaceful resolution of Ram Temple problem should inspire us: Governor Arif Mohammed

Peaceful resolution of Ram Temple problem should inspire us: Governor Arif Mohammed

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan on August 06 stated that people should feel happy that Ayodhya's Ram Temple problem resolved peacefully.

Adding on it, he said the way the mosque and temple problem resolved it's inspirational.

He said, "We should feel happy that a problem which has caused so much trouble has been amicably and peacefully resolved.

This, in fact, should inspire us." On August 05, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Arif Mohammad Khan Arif Mohammad Khan Indian politician


Ram Janmabhoomi Ram Janmabhoomi birthplace of Rama

'Refrain from communal incitement': India warns Pak over comment on Ram Temple

 In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said such comments by the country that denies its own minorities their religious..
DNA
Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque', says Sajid Rashidi [Video]

Ram Janmabhoomi: 'Maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque', says Sajid Rashidi

All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi on August 06 said that mosque will always be mosque maybe temple will be demolished to build the mosque. "Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can't be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and will always be a mosque. Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque," said Rashidi after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of Ram Janmabhoomi on August 05 in Ayodhya.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Kerala Kerala State in southern India

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA opposes bail plea of Swapna Suresh, tells court she has claimed 'good influence' in CMO

 Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has claimed before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that she had "good influence" in the..
IndiaTimes
IMD issues 'Red alert' in Kerala [Video]

IMD issues 'Red alert' in Kerala

Heavy downpour continued in Kerala. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'Red alert' and extremely heavy rainfall warning for Wayanad and Kozhikode districts on August 06. Intense rainfall and strong winds continued in Wayanad. Aluminum sheet roofing of a house blown away due to strong winds in Wayanad. Due to continuous downpour, flood-like situation emerged in Kozhikode district and normal lives affected due to it. Landslide also occurred in Mallapuram due to heavy rainfall.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Meet artist who sculpted statuette gifted to PM Modi by CM Yogi [Video]

Meet artist who sculpted statuette gifted to PM Modi by CM Yogi

Here is the man, who sculpted the momento of Sri Kodanda Rama which was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the historic occasion in Ayodhya. Artist M Ramamurthy feel pride that statuette sculpted by him was gifted to PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:49Published

Ram mandir bhumi pujan: PM Modi's diplomatic outreach from Ayodhya

 Among several significant messages conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while laying down the foundation for a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya on Wednesday,..
IndiaTimes

Parliament to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: When PM Modi prostrated in full public view

 It is not often that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prostrates himself at any place. But it was indeed one of those rare occasions when he did exactly that - not..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary [Video]

Watch: Nation remembers former EAM Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

Tributes poured in for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as an articulate voice for India at the world stage. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also remembered Swaraj on her death anniversary. A prayer meet - Sushmanjali - was organised for the former external affairs minister. Swaraj's daughter Bansuri along with others virtually came together to pay tribute. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Censor Board chief Prasoon Joshi, actor Kangana Ranaut, directors Subhash Ghai, Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Anup Jalota, music composer Kuldeep Singh attended the webinar among others. Sushma Swaraj died on August 6 last year following a massive cardiac arrest. She was 67. Swaraj was Information and Broadcasting minister in the 13-day Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt in 1996. She got Cabinet portfolio again after Vajpayee led BJP to power in 1998. Swaraj was the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014. She was also the chief minister of Delhi in 1998. Swaraj was external affairs minister from 2014 to 2019 in previous Modi government. She played a key role in BJP's emergence in the late 1990s.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square [Video]

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Ram Temple Billboard Runs In Times Square [Video]

Ram Temple Billboard Runs In Times Square

Ram Temple Billboard Runs In Times Square

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath [Video]

Today is historic day, taking credit for Ram temple is wrong: Kamal Nath

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published