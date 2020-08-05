Peaceful resolution of Ram Temple problem should inspire us: Governor Arif Mohammed

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed Khan on August 06 stated that people should feel happy that Ayodhya's Ram Temple problem resolved peacefully.

Adding on it, he said the way the mosque and temple problem resolved it's inspirational.

He said, "We should feel happy that a problem which has caused so much trouble has been amicably and peacefully resolved.

This, in fact, should inspire us." On August 05, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.