This Day in History: George R.R. Martin’s 'Game of Thrones' Debuts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Martin’s 'Game of Thrones' Debuts August 6, 1996 'A Game of Thrones' was the first novel published in Martin's epic fantasy series, 'A Song of Ice and Fire.'

Though not an initial blockbuster, the book gained a loyal following.

It would go on to be one of the most successful and talked about TV series ever to be produced by HBO.

A journalism professor and chess tournament director, Martin landed in Hollywood as a writer and producer in the mid 1980s.

Before beginning his epic fantasy novels, Martin wrote for TV series such as 'The Twilight Zone.'

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' ran for 8 seasons from 2011 to 2019.

