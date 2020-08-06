Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 07:44s - Published 2 weeks ago

This critically-acclaimed drama follows a young woman as she embarks on a wild road trip to Florida, with a stranger that she JUST met.

Zola will take you there.

Are you up for the trip of a lifetime?

Are you up for the trip of a lifetime?

Zola will take you there.

This critically-acclaimed drama follows a young woman as she embarks on a wild road trip to Florida, with a stranger that she JUST met.

The trip takes several unexpected turns as she gets mixed up in one crazy shenanigan after another.

The craziest part about this movie, though, is that it was supposedly inspired by a true story.

Join MsMojo as we discuss The Shocking True Story Behind Zola.