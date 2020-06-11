Are Millennials Actually Finding True Love On Dating Apps? | Bustle

Do you think you’re going to find true love on a dating app?

A lot has changed in the past ten years thanks to smartphones.

In 2013 only 11% of singles had a dating profile, and now 50% of adult singles do (and that’s including like, old people!).

Apps like Grindr and Tinder and sites like Match.com were the first digital dating options to enter the market, and soon Hinge, Bumble, Plenty Of Fish, OKCupid, eharmony, Zoosk, Coffee Meets Bagel, JDate, and even Facebook have entered the scene.

Swipe left, swipe right, swipe up, swipe down: millennials are 125% more likely to suffer dating burnout on apps than other adults, but they don’t even seem to want to find people on the apps.

Most millennials hope to meet their long term partner IRL, but is that realistic?

We did some research into where millennials are actually meeting their SOs and asked them for their personal thoughts on the current state of dating.

