Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West are reportedly not talking about THIS one topic during their getaway trip.
Kim Kardashian settles lawsuit with photographer over Instagram snapKim Kardashian has settled a lawsuit with a U.S. photographer, who sued her for sharing a picture he took of her and husband Kanye West on Instagram without permission.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West won't discuss his presidential campaign on make-or-break vacationKim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not discussing politics on their family vacation and friends have told TMZ that Kanye's US presidential bid is a "non-negotiable issue".
Kim Kardashian Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian Son Shaving His HeadKim Kardashian reacts to Kourtney Kardashian son Reign Disick shaving his head. Plus, We have an update on Kim and Kanye's getaway trip.