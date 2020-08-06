FBI Investigation of Crystal Rogers

Joining us, i'm amber freeman.

The f-b-i announcing today it is taking over the investigation into the disappearance of the nelson county mother.

The f-b-i announcing today it is taking over the investigation into the disappearance of the nelson county mother.

That's our top story at six.

This morning.... more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers raided properties belonging to rogers' boyfriend.... brooks houck.... and his family.

The f-b-i says it executed nine federal search warrants and will also be conducting more than 50 interviews as part of the investigation.

Rogers was reported missing in july 20-15 after her car was found abandoned with a flat tire along the bluegrass parkway.

Her keys, phone and purse were still inside the vehicle houck was named a suspect in the case by the nelson county sheriff's office.

Late last month.... the f-b-i was called in after remains were found in a remote area of nelson county.... where rogers was last seen.

The remains have not been identified.

The f-b-i has also set up a website to share information about the case.

We have that link on our website at wtvq-dot-com.

