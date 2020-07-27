Global  
 

BMW launches world-first eDrive Zones technology in London and Birmingham

The new digital service automates the process of switching to electric-onlypower when a BMW plug-in hybrid vehicle enters a defined area of the city.

BMWeDrive Zones technology provides many benefits, for both the driver and thecity in which it is enabled.

For customers, the automated nature of theservice will help reduce fuel consumption and therefore lower the cost of eachjourney.

Emissions and vehicle noise are reduced when driving in city traffic,helping to improve the quality of life in urban environment.


