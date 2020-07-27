BMW launches world-first eDrive Zones technology in London and Birmingham

Olga Freeman, 40, has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son inActon, west London. Mrs Freeman was arrested after walking into a policestation in the early hours of Sunday to speak to officers, and Dylan was laterfound dead at their home.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
London Selfridges’ store will be able to purchase a range of fresh producethat has been grown directly in-store by Infarm – the world’s fastest growingurban farming network. Footage of InFarm store in Copenhagen.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:29Published
Britons bought and sold a record number of homes between mid July and early August as pent-up demand from the coronavirus lockdown and a desire to leave London bucked the usual summer slowdown, industry data showed on Monday. Ciara Lee reports
Organisers of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are no longer planningto use a single-site athletes' village. The accommodation facility was set tobe built in the Perry Barr area of the city, but the coronavirus pandemic haschanged the thinking, with three sites now being used.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Inquiries are continuing to establish the cause of a huge blaze whichdestroyed a plastics factory in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Servicesaid no patients had been treated during the fire in the Tyseley area andeveryone from the building had been accounted for. More than 100 firefighterswere sent to the scene in Seeleys Road at about 4.50pm on Monday and wereassisted by drone footage filmed by a member of West Midlands AmbulanceService’s hazardous area response team (HART). Residents in the area werestill being advised to keep windows and doors closed on Tuesday morning asaround 35 fire service personnel remained at the scene.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
BMW on Monday set out sweeping plans to produce electric and hybrid vehicles, including a 5 Series sedan, and said management pay would be tied to its meeting climate targets. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:22Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Williams BMW RT @BMW_UK: Introducing BMW eDrive Zones, launching today in London and Birmingham. Find out how this world-first technology brings out the… 4 hours ago
APLF Electric-Drive Zones - BMW launches its world-first eDrive Zones technology
https://t.co/hZzL38adtX
#technology#UK… https://t.co/qyYy6l95Ju 3 days ago
GiaXe60s BMW launches its world-first eDrive Zones technology in the UK | BMW 3 ... https://t.co/VbpGbNcRZQ via @YouTube… https://t.co/eWlnACtR0z 5 days ago
TaaS Technology Conference BMW launches its world-first eDrive Zones technology in the UK - https://t.co/tBhI7mvdiN launches its world-first… https://t.co/EkhSbC7x7I 6 days ago