Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Increasing number of school-aged kids test positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Increasing number of school-aged kids test positive for COVID-19

Increasing number of school-aged kids test positive for COVID-19

More school-aged children are testing positive for COVID-19 according to state and local health professionals.

Across Wisconsin, there has been a recent rise in the 10-19 age group since early July.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

THAT AND MORE COMING UP IN 15MINUTES.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 Seven players and six staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus last week. The four-game series between the St. Louis..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:18Published
Toddler tests positive for COVID-19 days before 2nd birthday [Video]

Toddler tests positive for COVID-19 days before 2nd birthday

Mother of toddler who tested positive for Coronavirus wants other family to know young kids can get the virus too.

Credit: WISN     Duration: 02:31Published
Coronavirus positive rate in Florida children down to 14 percent [Video]

Coronavirus positive rate in Florida children down to 14 percent

A few weeks ago, the positivity rate for Florida children was 33 percent, meaning every one in three kids being tested for COVID-19 was positive. That number is now down to 14 percent.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published