Increasing number of school-aged kids test positive for COVID-19
More school-aged children are testing positive for COVID-19 according to state and local health professionals.
Across Wisconsin, there has been a recent rise in the 10-19 age group since early July.
THAT AND MORE COMING UP IN 15MINUTES.
13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-1913 Cardinals Players
and Staff Test Positive
for COVID-19 Seven players and six staff members were confirmed
to have contracted the virus last week. The four-game series between the
St. Louis..
Toddler tests positive for COVID-19 days before 2nd birthdayMother of toddler who tested positive for Coronavirus wants other family to know young kids can get the virus too.
Coronavirus positive rate in Florida children down to 14 percentA few weeks ago, the positivity rate for Florida children was 33 percent, meaning every one in three kids being tested for COVID-19 was positive. That number is now down to 14 percent.