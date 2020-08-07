Hiroshima Peace Tree finds its way back home to SOU

It also includes several newswatch 12's leah thompson explains where this tree is and why this tree is symbolic.

Leah says "this tree is three years old and today it came home to southern oregon university.

Where it will be an important reminder and something that is really meaningful to a lot of different people."

Hiroshima peace trees can be found across the country and in oregon.

There are already a handful in southern oregon.

This tree's seeds are from some of the trees that survived the atomic bomb 75 years ago.

To commemorate the 75 year anniversary, southern oregon university let newswatch 12 come to it's farm to see where the tree will be placed.

The tree is in the same area as the eternal peace flame.

Mike oxendine says this area is dedicated to expanding knowledge and educating future generations.

He says this spot seemed like the perfect fit.

Mike "it was really important to the green legacy project and one sunny day intiutive board to place it some place where it would encourage thoughtful reflection about what this tree stands for.

The message of peace and nuclear non behind this tree."

People are able to go to the farm and reflect about the significance of this tree.

