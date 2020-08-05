Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bill Hagerty wins nomination for Republican U.S. Senate seat
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 05:56s - Published
Bill Hagerty wins nomination for Republican U.S. Senate seat

Bill Hagerty wins nomination for Republican U.S. Senate seat

Bill Hagerty is the projected winner of the Republican Senate primary election, according to the Associated Press.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tommybret

Thomas Prather RT @FDRLST: Trump’s favored candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty captured a tight win for Tennessee’s Republican Sena… 28 seconds ago

MAGA4Patriots

Patriot4Trump RT @kimguilfoyle: Congratulations to my friend and great America First patriot, @BillHagertyTN! Great win and Bill is going to make a great… 2 minutes ago

anonMom5000

No One RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Bill Hagerty wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Tennessee primary election. #APracecall at 8:09 p.m.… 2 minutes ago

FDRLST

The Federalist Trump’s favored candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty captured a tight win for Tennessee’s Rep… https://t.co/ioCNDOUa3c 3 minutes ago

eddie826167681

eddie82616768 RT @jtblogs: Trump Wins in Tennessee as Bill Hagerty Defeats Manny Sethi for GOP Nomination for U.S. Senate👍👍👍 https://t.co/cjs3wzat0s 3 minutes ago

cracosal

sal craco RT @JDMarvin: BREAKING: Trump Wins in Tennessee as Bill Hagerty Defeats Manny Sethi for GOP Nomination for U.S. Senate https://t.co/DhC9PW1… 7 minutes ago

dsdr2011

Clutter of Felines RT @EdBaker3000: Trump Wins in TN as Bill Hagerty Wins GOP Nomination for U.S. Senate https://t.co/9Ku9b6F6Z2 via @BreitbartNews 9 minutes ago

mariaangel4444

Msg RT @TruthSeeker____: Trump Wins in Tennessee as Bill Hagerty Defeats Manny Sethi for GOP Nomination for U.S. Senate https://t.co/BOQg2vHUBh 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tenn. GOP Chair discusses race for Republican U.S. Senate nomination [Video]

Tenn. GOP Chair discusses race for Republican U.S. Senate nomination

Tennessee GOP Chair Scott Golden talks to us about the race between Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 05:21Published
Sethi, Hagerty vie for Senate seat [Video]

Sethi, Hagerty vie for Senate seat

It's been a contentious race, but voters will decide who the Republican nominee will be to fill Sen. Lamar Alexander's open seat.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:53Published
Rep. Marshall fends off Kobach for Republican nomination [Video]

Rep. Marshall fends off Kobach for Republican nomination

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, a physician from south-central Kansas, defeated former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination to fill Pat Roberts' seat in the U.S. Senate...

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:43Published