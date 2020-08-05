Bill Hagerty wins nomination for Republican U.S. Senate seat
Bill Hagerty is the projected winner of the Republican Senate primary election, according to the Associated Press.
Tenn. GOP Chair discusses race for Republican U.S. Senate nominationTennessee GOP Chair Scott Golden talks to us about the race between Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty for the U.S. Senate Republican nomination.
Sethi, Hagerty vie for Senate seatIt's been a contentious race, but voters will decide who the Republican nominee will be to fill Sen. Lamar Alexander's open seat.
