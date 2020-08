NTX Mayors Y'all Wear A Mask Roundtable Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 15:24s - Published 7 minutes ago NTX Mayors Y'all Wear A Mask Roundtable Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino, And Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley Participa 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this