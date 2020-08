Financial Focus for Aug. 6, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 28 seconds ago Financial Focus for Aug. 6, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOW UP MORE THAN HALF APERCENT.NASDAQ UP 1 PERCENT.S&P 500 UP MORE THAN HALF APERCENTAND NICE GAINS FOR LOCAL GAMINGSTOCKS...BOYD GAMING UP ALMOST 4PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT UP MORETHAN 6 PERCENT.MGM RESORTS UP MORE THAN 10PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP MORE THAN 4PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS UP MORE THAN 7PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS ALSO UP MORETHAN 7 PERCENT.FACEBOOK LAUNCHED A NEW APP ONINSTAGRAM TO COMPETE WITH "TIK- TOK"."INSTAGRAM REELS" LETS USERS TOCREATE...."15 -SECOND" VIDEO CLIPS.YOU CAN ADD MUSIC AND OTHERVISUAL EFFECTS.THE POSTS DISAPPEAR....IN 24 HOURS.REELS CAN BE FOUND....ON THE BOTTOM OF INSTAGRAM'S...CAMERA FEATURE.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY..."CLARK COUNTY CREDIT UNION"..LATINOS...ARE THE HARDEST HIT...IN NEVADA...WHEN IT





