Latest on Gov. Sisolak's response to assist Nevada's unemployment division
Gov.
Steve Sisolak held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on improving Nevada's unemployment division.
Gov. Sisolak assigns strike force, acting director to assist Nevada's unemployment divisionGov. Sisolak called a press conference to talk about the immediate action that is being taken to find solutions for Nevada's unemployment office.
Gov. Sisolak press conference on Nevada's unemployment divisionGov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference to provide an update on Nevada’s Department of Training, Employment and Rehabilitation.
UPDATE: Nevada shifts from statewide approach to hyper local battle against COVID-19Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team unveiled a new long-term mitigation approach today for the State of Nevada to help provide predictability and stability moving forward. The..