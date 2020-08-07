Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:52s - Published
5 minutes ago
Michiganders react to President Trump's order banning TikTok, WeChat in 45 days
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
A week ago Donald Trump said that he could and would ban the video sharing app TikTok, and on...
WorldNews - Published
4 hours ago Also reported by •
DNA • Zee News • Belfast Telegraph • Mashable • Mediaite • IndiaTimes • Jerusalem Post • NPR
President Donald Trump did it. He just signed the executive order to ban any US-based company’s...
The Next Web - Published
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump has signed the executive order on addressing the "Threat Posed by TikTok"....
DNA - Published
8 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources