Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding rituals begin
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding rituals begin

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding rituals begin

Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati who wooed the audience with his brilliant acting in "Bahubali" will be tying the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The countdown begins for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebration

Preparations are on in full swing for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding celebrations. They...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life


Rana Daggubati's fiancee, Miheeka Bajaj, looks gorgeous in yellow at her Haldi ceremony - view pics

Rana Daggubati - Miheeka Bajaj wedding: The bride to be is looking lovely in a yellow and silver...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Indian Express


Rana Dagubatti and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding: Everybody who will attend the wedding will get tested for COVID-19

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to take the plunge on August 8, 2020. The duo has been...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeIndian Express



Tweets about this

etimes

ETimes From @MsKajalAggarwal to @shrutihaasan , South actresses wish @RanaDaggubati and #MiheekaBajaj https://t.co/Ffb41EZqCR 4 minutes ago

ETimesTelugu

TOI ETimes Telugu @MsKajalAggarwal @Samanthaprabhu2 @shrutihaasan @shriya1109 and other South actresses wish Rana Daggubati and Mihee… https://t.co/kZ0JntH6dp 6 minutes ago

XappieTollywood

Xappie® .@RanaDaggubati and #MiheekaBajaj groove to some wedding music at their #HaldiCeremony #RanaMiheekaWedding https://t.co/d9haoMq2eQ 9 minutes ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Miheeka Bajaj recycled her mom’s lehenga for pre-wedding festivities; check it out https://t.co/EHJmWsLTm5 16 minutes ago

PradeepHRx

💥PRADEEP ROSHAN💥హృతిక్ వీరాభిమాని RT @filmfare: Here’s taking you inside @RanaDaggubati and #MiheekaBajaj’s Haldi ceremony. https://t.co/4JlKbywUmS 30 minutes ago

Boldoutlinemag

Bold Outline Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's intimate pre-wedding ceremonies have started in Hyderabad. @RanaDaggubati https://t.co/abDTY0zZaR 51 minutes ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz #RanaDaggubati and #MiheekaBajaj wedding: @Samanthaprabhu2 to @MsKajalAggarwal, South celebs wish the couple https://t.co/QbHLssks7n 1 hour ago

Filmi_Story1

Filmistory New post: Rana Daggubati’s Mother-In-Law Gets Emotional After Seeing Daughter Miheeka Bajaj In Wedding Lehenga https://t.co/39y9f0zh90 1 hour ago